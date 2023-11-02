October closed with one of the most relevant news for the world of smartphones: Xiaomi now has its own operating system, HyperOS. Despite being based on Android, it has been completely redesigned. Vivo wants to follow in Xiaomi’s footsteps although, in this case, it plans to go even one step further.

The company has made BlueOS, its alternative to Android, official. It is an independent operating system, developed in Rust and not compatible with Android applications, at least in the first version developed for smart watches.

Developed in Rust. BlueOS will be Vivo’s new operating system. A new software framework in which all the Chinese company’s devices will be included. It will be developed in the Rust programming language, a rather peculiar step that distances it from Java.

The promise of efficiency. BlueOS promises to work up to devices with 200 MHz CPUs and 32 MB of RAM. The goal is to be a much lighter system than Android, running on minimal hardware configurations and adaptable to all types of devices.

According to Vivo, its new system solves memory management, application startup speed and memory occupancy better than Android.

The door to a new AI model. AI could not be missed with this new BlueOS system. Vivo talks about the system being born as access to a great AI model. They will be able to generate text, images, voice and other content based on natural interaction, thanks to generative languages. A proposal similar to that of Xiaomi with HyperOS, a system in which the gallery itself is capable of editing photographs with backgrounds generated by AI.

For the moment, mobile phones will continue with Android. BlueOS has been in development since 2018 and the plan is for it to be the brand’s new native operating system. Despite this, in its first stage of development, it will not be present on mobile phones. The first device to debut it will be the Vivo Watch 3, the company’s first smart watch with this operating system.

It has already been confirmed that the Vivo X100 will arrive with OriginOS, so there is no set date for the transition from Android to the new operating system. On the watch side, it seems that it will not be compatible with Android applications: BlueOS is a new system (at least in watches), it is not based on WearOS.

The question remains whether or not the system will be aimed at European users or if it will remain in China. On November 13, at the presentation of the Vivo X100, more details are expected in this regard.

