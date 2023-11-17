Suara.com – Vivo is proud to once again announce its participation in the UEFA EURO football tournament.

UEFA EURO 2024 will be held in Germany from mid-June to mid-July 2024.

As the official partner and official mobile phone of UEFA EURO 2024, vivo will once again showcase its leading technology on the world football stage while sharing exclusive moments with football fans around the world for the second time.

Equipped with leading-edge technology, Vivo is committed to presenting a consumer-oriented flagship smartphone that can produce professional-level photography more easily and be accessible to everyone.

The UEFA EURO tournament is one of the world’s leading sporting events enjoyed by more than five billion fans worldwide.

During UEFA EURO 2024TM, Vivo will provide fans with the opportunity to enjoy immersive experiences through various activities that have been prepared by Vivo.

alive x UEFA EURO 2024. (alive)

Before each match starts, Vivo will provide an experience for fans to enjoy music with the world’s leading DJs.

In addition, together with UEFA, Vivo will be the main supporter of the “Player of the Match” segment at the end of each match and celebrate the performance of the best players together with the audience.

Vivo will also support and equip UEFA EURO 2024TM staff with flagship Vivo smartphones to support their productivity.

In 2021, as the official partner of the UEFA EURO 2020 event, Vivo successfully launched a social media campaign inviting fans to capture and share moments of happiness during the tournament.

A collection of fan-created content was also displayed during the opening and closing ceremonies.

At that time, Vivo also used AI technology to restore photos of the best moments in the history of the tournament, which were presented to UEFA as a gift to celebrate the 60th anniversary of UEFA EURO.

Furthermore, as a form of appreciation for fans’ enthusiasm on social media, Vivo also gave one lucky fan the opportunity to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 final live.

Vivo’s support for football has finally expanded to other global events.