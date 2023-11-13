The 2024 edition of the Vive Latino festival has already revealed its official poster. On the official website, a game was presented in which you can eliminate blocks to get to know the artists who will be present.

The event will take place March 16 and 17, 2024 and is positioned to be one of the most anticipated events for the following year. Among the groups that draw the attention of this edition is Belanova, Babasonics, Bad Religion, Manna, Paramore, Junior H, Fito Paez and Scorpions, among others.

It will be the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome the space where you can see all these bands. The pre-sale will be available on November 15th starting at 2:00 p.m.

