The company Long live Aerobús celebrates 17 years of its foundation. For this reason, The airline has decided to put its flights at $17 pesos, departing from 40 different airports.

In addition to covering the service amount, You will have to pay the Airport Use Fee (TUA) which varies in price from one destination to another. Flights with this very low cost can be made from the second week of January, although the dates may vary depending on the destination chosen.

The promotion only applies to single flights with the zero rate. This option only includes one personal item that will travel at your feet, under the seat. If another type of packaging is required, we recommend that you take advantage of this promotion and then request the addition.

The destinations departing from the Guadalajara international airport are

Destination TUA Destination TUA Cancun $535.92 Merida $535.92 CDMX AICM

$535.92

People $535.92 CDMX AIFA

$535.92

Puerto Vallarta $535.92 Chihuahua

$535.92

Reynosa $535.92 Ciudad Juarez

$535.92

Tijuana $535.92 Hermosillo

$535.92

Tulum $535.92 La Paz

$535.92

Tuxtla Gutiérrez $535.92 Los Cabos

$535.92

Veracruz

$535.92

Monterrey

$535.92

Villahermosa $535.92

