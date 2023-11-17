He Good End 2023 has started and minute by minute the available offers are being published. This time the airline has joined Viva Aerobuswhich has published a promotion of domestic flights at only 1 peso.

In addition to the airline’s expense, andThe traveler must pay the Airport Use Fee (TUA)which varies in price depending on the destination.

The promotion will only apply to the Zero Rate, on a single flight, for trips to be made during the week starting in February 2024.

Additionally, if the payment is with a BBVA credit card can begin to be paid in March 2024 in 3 months without interest.

What destination do you want to visit?

This is the TUA of the main tourist areas in the country. Notably The cost of Cancun is less than $300 pesos.

Destination TUA Cancún $260.00 CDMX AICM $587.23 CDMX AIFA $309.28 La Paz $529.83 Los Cabos $436.39 Mazatlán $704.33 Monterrey $706.78 Mérida $649.99 Oaxaca $585.00 Puerto Escondido $469.80 Puerto Vallarta $472.12 Tulum $348 .00 Tuxtla Gutiérrez $358.79 Veracruz $649.99 Acapulco $769.85

