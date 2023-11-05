The former Viola president talks about his challenge to the Bianconeri: “In Florence I did a good job, perhaps I was too much of a fan. My father and mother met at the stadium, during a Fiorentina-Juve match. And about Chiesa and Vlahovic. ..”

he has never liked excessive parochialism, but also for Vittorio Cecchi Gori, president of Fiorentina from 1993 to 2002, the match against Juventus will always be a special match. Especially today, exactly thirty years after the death of his father Mario, a true Viola fan before becoming the president. “There is also more. This match will always be special for me because my father and mother met during a Fiorentina-Juventus match. They were two avid fans! I am the son of two parents who are purple from head to toe. And we remained that way. even when we moved to Rome in ’52.”