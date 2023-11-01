

Sufficient available drinking water is also crucial for the Dutch economy. Due to increasing demand, but also climate change, this availability is under pressure. Vitens is looking for a solution in, among other things, tapping into new sources, but time is running out. “If we have no new sources and permits in the period 2028-2030, it will be very tight and critical whether we can still supply drinking water to all people and companies in Twente,” Jelle Hannema recently said about this.