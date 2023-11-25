How is the drinking water rate structured?

An average household in the Netherlands uses approximately 100 cubic meters (cubic meters) of water. One cubic meter of drinking water is one thousand liters. The rate paid for this consists partly of a fixed charge, the other part is a variable amount. From next year, the fixed charge will be 55.05 euros. The price for a cubic meter of drinking water is 1.04 euros. In addition, Tax on Tap Water (BoL) is also levied. The government must still determine that amount before 2024. To determine next year’s drinking water rate, Vitens has for convenience assumed the BoL of 2023. The rate for next year could therefore be slightly higher or lower. The Ministry of Finance will announce this next month.