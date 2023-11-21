Suara.com – Member of the Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Dewas KPK) Albertina Ho opened her voice regarding her arrival at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

He admitted that he coordinated the alleged ethical violations received by the KPK Council.

“Coordination with Bareskrim in connection with reports of alleged ethical violations received by the Corruption Eradication Committee,” said Albertina when contacted Suara.comTuesday (21/11/2023).

He said this coordination also included alleged ethical violations by KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri who met with former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

“Yes, regarding the report received by the KPK Council,” said Albertina.

It was previously reported that Albertina left the Police Criminal Investigation Building at around 15.28 WIB on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Deputy Director of Corruption Crimes (Wadirtipidkor) Bareskrim Polri, Kombes Arief Adiharsa, said that Albertina’s arrival was not related to the investigation into the KPK leadership’s extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

“It’s not an examination, but an ordinary coordination activity between the Corruption Eradication Committee and the Criminal Investigation Department,” Arief told reporters.

Joint investigators from the Corruption Eradication Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya and the Dittipidkor Bareskrim Polri are currently handling a case of alleged extortion committed by the KPK leadership against SYL. In this case a total of 99 witnesses and experts were examined.

One of those examined was Firli. He was questioned twice during the investigation stage, namely 24 October 2023 and 16 November 2023.