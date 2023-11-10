Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo held a meeting with a number of community leaders, religious leaders, farmers, cultural figures, fishermen and volunteers throughout North Sumatra, Friday (10/11/2023).

In this agenda, Ganjar asked his volunteers to continue going to the campaign field door to door until they were asked not to make fun of other competitors in the 2024 presidential election.

In the statement received from the Ganjar-Mahfud Media Team, Ganjar was greeted enthusiastically and lively. He was greeted by a typical Malay welcoming dance. Then Ganjar was dressed in typical Malay cloth, namely Tengkuluk and Sampin. Ganjar was also given typical Malay clothing.

The cry of Ganjar President 2024 also echoed during the trip and meeting.

“Reward the President,” shouted the residents.

On that basis, he also expressed his gratitude for the welcome from residents, community leaders, religious leaders and volunteers from various backgrounds in North Sumatra.

He said that his arrival this time coincided with the commemoration of Heroes’ Day, November 10. He asked volunteers to emulate the spirit and good values ​​of Indonesian Heroes.

“I deliberately came on November 10 because this is Heroes’ Day. Let our spirits burn like heroes,” said Ganjar.

He asked the volunteers to continue moving door to door to greet residents to win the 2024 presidential election.

“Thank you. True volunteers are those who are sincere, those who move and can understand the situation and atmosphere of the spiritual state that exists. So this spirit of togetherness must not fade. North Sumatra is top, solid, the support is strong,” he said.

Apart from that, he said, the volunteers did not spread fake news, were not provoked by provocations that caused divisions in society. Moreover, they are not provoked by fake news and remain focused on the common goal, namely winning the Ganjar-Mahfud MD pair in the 2024 presidential election.

“Don’t make fun, don’t curse. Focus on winning Ganjar-Mahfud,” he stressed.

Apart from that, Ganjar also absorbs aspirations regarding fertilizer prices which are difficult to obtain. This former member of the DPR also received complaints from cultural observers about facilities and lack of attention.