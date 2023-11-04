Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan explained his current health condition as he is being treated at a hospital in Singapore.

Luhut said he had been treated in Singapore for almost a month. He was initially treated at two hospitals in Indonesia, namely Medistra Hospital and Gatot Subroto Army Hospital.

“Offers from friends and my family’s hope that I would receive an environment that would allow for more optimal recovery, then brought me to be referred to Singapore,” Luhut wrote on his personal Instagram account, quoted by Suara.com, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Luhut felt that undergoing treatment in Singapore was the right choice. Currently his condition is starting to improve.

“As can be seen from the progress of my condition which has gradually improved until now. Now, I am starting to be allowed to hold my cellphone to take a moment to look at work matters, although not yet,” explained Luhut.

Luhut admitted that he had also received visits from several parties including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and other ministers. In the uploaded photo, Luhut is seen paying respects to Jokowi in a room at a Singapore hospital.

“It feels like I have added energy and enthusiasm to recover,” explained Luhut.

Luhut said there were two things that were the biggest encouragement that made him recover even though he was no longer young. First, the never give up attitude that he learned while at Kopassus. Second, the love and help of God Almighty.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was visited by President Jokowi at the Singapore Hospital. (Special)

“There is a saying that we will never know the meaning of something until we lose it, and I agree with this. We will never know the joy of living a healthy life until we fall ill,” he said.

Can be released from hospital next week

Previously, Luhut’s son-in-law, Lieutenant General TNI Maruli Simanjuntak provided the latest information regarding his father-in-law’s health condition in Singapore. Judging from the trend in his health condition, it is possible that Luhut will be able to leave the hospital in the next one to two weeks.

“I think maybe in a week, two weeks we will be able to start outside (the hospital). Hopefully this process will all go well,” said Maruli, who currently serves as Commander of the TNI Army’s Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad) at the Palace. Merdeka, Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023).

Meanwhile, Maruli revealed that Luhut had shown that his health was improving compared to previous days. So far, Luhut can sit and walk.

Even though he is expected to be able to leave the hospital in the next few weeks, Luhut has been warned by doctors not to go straight to work. Moreover, the team of doctors who treated him knew how much Luhut had to work.

“Indeed, from the doctor, Mr Luhut is expected not to work too hard, so he has to be reduced a bit temporarily,” he said.

Because of this, the doctor asked Luhut to spend more time resting rather than working straight away when he left the hospital.