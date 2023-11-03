Virizion will be back very soon Pokémon GO as a 5-star Raid boss. And it’s never too early to prepare, especially against an opponent of this caliber.

While we enjoy the new features and await the arrival of Mega Garchomp, there are plenty of Investigations you’ll want to complete in November. And if you want to take a break from searching for the Legendary Birds of Galar, Zygarde, or the mighty dark Moltres; You can always do Raids.

But you will have to prepare for a high-level duel if you want to defeat the powerful Pokémon GO’s Virizion as a 5-star Raid boss.

Virizion Raid Date in Pokémon GO

Virizion will appear very soon in Pokémon GO 5-star Raids as a boss, and will last long enough to defeat him.

If you want to deal with Virizion, you will have a chance to do so from December 1st to December 8, 2023. But you shouldn’t trust yourself to have a month to prepare, since some of their counters are extremely difficult to get.

What you should know about Virizion in Pokémon GO

Virizion in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although no less fearsome.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Plant and Fighting Weaknesses: FlyingPoison, Fire, Psychic, Fairy and Ice Resistances: Earth, Rock, Water, Grass, Electric and Dark

Regarding his statistics, Virizion It stands out for its Defense of 229, as well as its HP of 209 and finally its Attack of 192.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Virizion en Pokémon GO are the following:

Quick Attack (Normal) Zen Headbutt (Psychic) ​​Double Kick (Fighting)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Sharp Rock (Rock) Sharp Blade (Plant) Point Blank (Fight) Holy Sword (Fight)

Best counters and moves against Virizion 5 Stars

Now that you know the potential of Virizion in Pokémon GOyou will have to select the best counters that can exploit their weaknesses.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase whenever you use powered up versions of your Pokémon, as they will do more damage in less time. This includes XL-sized, dark, and Mega Evolution versions as long as you can afford them.

You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link. Make sure your attacks are the same type as your Pokémon so they receive the STAB boost.

Below you will find the best counters for Virizion:

Mega Pidgeot: Tornado and Daring Bird Mega Rayquaza: Aerial Slash and Drake Rise Mega Charizard

Even if you don’t have a Mega Evolution to use, the following Pokémon are excellent counters if they have dark variants:

Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Strike Lugia: Paranormal and Air Jet Honchkrow: Peck and Air Attack Braviary: Air Slash and Daring Bird Staraptor: Wing Attack and Daring Bird Tornadus: Air Slash and Gale Unfezant: Air Slash and Air Attack Ho-Oh: Power Hidden and Bold Bird

Can you capture Virizion Shiny?

Although defeat Virizion in Pokémon GO It will be completely challenging even for multiplayer, it’s not all bad. You will have the opportunity to capture it after winning the match, and with some luck it will appear in its Shiny variant.

But come across Virizion Shiny It won’t be an easy task. Unlike Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon GO It doesn’t have a mechanic to improve your Shiny odds. That said, the chance is 1 in 20 for Raids of level 5 or higher, instead of 1 in 500 for wild encounters.

You can capture Virizion with a PC of between 1,649 and 1,727 (or between 2,061 and 2,159 under Sunny weather boost at level 25).