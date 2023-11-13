Suara.com – After several months of processing the divorce process, Inara Rusli and Virgoun finally officially separated legally. The two of them were set to divorce last Friday (10/11/2023).

Now with the status of a widow, Inara Rusli admitted that she was happy and touched by this decision. On the same occasion, he also commented on the life of his former father-in-law, Eva Manurung.

Even though they had clashes over several things that shocked the public, Inara Rusli still seems to hope for the best for Eva Manurung. Especially related to his love life.

Eva Manurung is known to be having an affair with a younger man, aka brondong, Jordan Ali. In fact, the age gap between the two is 23 years.

Regarding this matter, as a woman who was once Eva Manurung’s daughter-in-law, Inara Rusli did not comment much. However, he emphasized that no one knows about the future, including their soul mate.

“We never know who someone’s soul mate will be. She (Eva Manurung) also has the right to determine her future, what kind of soul mate she will be. But whoever it is, hopefully she can be sincere,” said Inara Rusli. Watch the video.

Voice Over/Video Editor: Abhi/Welly