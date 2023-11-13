Suara.com – Eva Manurung’s romance with a brondong named Jordan Ali was opposed by Eva’s two children, Virgoun and Febby Carol. In fact, Febby later admitted that she couldn’t believe that Jordan Ali really sincerely loved his mother.

Moreover, currently Eva is in her old age, while Jordan is still young. The two of them are known to have an age difference of up to 23 years.

“Sincerely what? Write what sincerely?,” said Febby, quoted by uploading the lambegosiip Instagram account, Monday.

According to Febby Jordan Ali, it is impossible to sincerely love Eva, who already has grandchildren. Moreover, there are many young women out there who are still attractive.

“Where does sincerity come from, there’s no such thing as sincerity with grandmothers. You think there’s nothing outside that’s fresh, bro? You want to be with grannies who are already wrinkled, you’re right,” he said.

From there, Febby then assumed that Jordan was only using Eva for social climbing, aka social assistance. With their current viral relationship, Jordan Ali has become better known to the public.

“The goal is also clear, now your job is empty. With this now, you will be affected, you will go viral,” he said.

Febby objected because Jordan several times denied that his relationship with Eva was social assistance. He even admitted that he sincerely loved Eva.

“Rarely do people know, so that’s OK, social assistance, just social assistance, just avoid it again,” said Febby.

Before Febby, Virgoun had already expressed objections to Eva and Jordan’s relationship. In fact, since the two of them became closer, Virgoun stopped giving monthly money to his biological mother.