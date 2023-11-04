loading…

Israeli soldiers arrested a number of Palestinian men, who were then stripped naked and tortured. Photo/Morocco World News

GAZA – The soldiers Israel has arrested a number of Palestinian men and tortured them. Those arrested had their hands tied and blindfolded, some were even stripped naked and tortured.

Several video recordings of the Israeli army’s actions have gone viral on social media. The videos first appeared on X’s social media platform on Tuesday and have been reviewed by a number of media outlets.

The footage shows several Palestinian men lying on the ground naked. In one video, a man is kicked in the stomach while kneeling, then spit on.

In the most graphic scene, an Israeli soldier stands around a group of Palestinian men who are blindfolded and have their hands tied behind their backs. The soldier is then seen stepping on the head of a Palestinian man who was lying on his back, his hands tied over his face.

The man cried for his mother in Arabic. He was then dragged away screaming.

Another man with a Palestinian accent wailed repeatedly in Arabic: “Oh my God, I can’t handle this.”

Much of what is said in the video is inaudible, but two phrases are heard in Hebrew: “Anyone who cannot be here, please go,” and “Invite him, move over there.”

The soldier’s uniform in the footage appears consistent with that of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In response to questions about the video, the IDF issued a series of statements.

“The behavior of the troops appearing in the footage is deplorable and inconsistent with army command. “The circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” said the IDF, as quoted by NBC News, Saturday (4/2023).

The IDF also acknowledged that it was aware of at least two of the incidents shown and that commanders were reviewing the cases.