Two Israeli hostages wrote a letter of thanks to the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades for treating them so well while they were prisoners in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Military Media al-Qassam

GAZA – Two original hostages Israel thanked the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades for being treated very well like queens while they were prisoners in Gaza, Palestine.

The two female hostages, Danielle and her daughter; Emilia Aloni, 6, was released as part of the first round of exchange of hostages and prisoners between Hamas and Israel on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Both of them have written letters of thanks to the al-Qassam Brigades, which have now gone viral after being published by Middle Eastern media.

Their letter was first shown by the military media al-Qassam, and has been widely circulated in Middle Eastern media, including Anadolu, Al Jazeera and others.

“My daughter feels like a queen in Gaza,” said Danielle. “Thank you for the time you spent as a caregiver.”

“He has never met anyone in our long journey, from the rank and file to the leadership, who has not treated him with tenderness, compassion and love,” continued Danielle, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

This is a Thank You Letter from 2 Israeli Hostages to the al-Qassam Brigades

To the generals who have accompanied me in the last few weeks, it seems that we will part tomorrow, but I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extraordinary humanity shown towards my daughter, Emilia.

You were like a parent to him, inviting him to your room whenever he wanted. He acknowledges the feeling that you are all his friends, not just friends, but truly loved and good.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the time you spend as a caregiver. Thank you for being patient with him and showering him with sweets, fruits and everything else that was available even though there wasn’t any.

Children should not be held captive, but thanks to you and the other kind people we met along the way, my daughter feels like a queen in Gaza. In general, he admits that he feels like the center of the world. He had never met anyone in our long journey, from rank and file to leadership, who did not treat him with tenderness, compassion, and love.