Suara.com – This week a viral video from TikTok caught the public’s attention, because it depicted a car driver who was the victim of a fraudulent repair shop in Puncak, Cianjur, West Java.

The car driver admitted that he was followed by a motorbike driver who informed him that smoke was coming from their car tires. But after stopping at a repair shop on the side of the road, their car tires were removed without permission.

Police from the Cianjur Police said on Wednesday (1/11/2023) that they had questioned the workshop owner and his employees in this case.

Apart from the mode of fraud, the question arises as to why smoke comes out of car tires and how to solve this problem?

As reported on the Auto2000 page, the Toyota dealer network, the appearance of smoke from the tires is very possible. The reason is because the brake components in car tires can produce heat when working.

Disc and drum brakes will produce heat, especially when the driver brakes suddenly when the car is moving at high speed. Brakes can also produce extreme heat if used for a long time, such as in traffic jams.

“Brake grip will decrease if the brakes are too hot. The brakes will feel less grippy. This often happens when the vehicle goes downhill and the driver continuously presses the brake pedal. “If it gets too hot, the brake fluid will boil and the brakes will fail,” explained Pronanda Sultan, Head of the Palembang B&P Auto2000 Workshop.

How to deal with hot disc brakes

There are at least three ways to deal with disc brakes that are too hot and at risk of failing.

First, reduce speed. If you feel that the car’s brakes are working too hard, try reducing the speed so that the brake discs can return to normal temperature. A car driving slowly will provide space for the brake discs to get air from outside.

Second, stop for a moment so that the brake disc temperature can return to normal. It is important to note that before stopping completely, the driver should slow down the vehicle and move to the slow lane. Braking suddenly will only make the disc hotter.

Lastly, if you are going downhill, try using the engine brake instead of the brake. Drivers can use lower gears on downhill roads, so that the brake discs can rest and the temperature drops.

Apart from that, car owners are also advised to use brake pads and other original brake components from the manufacturer, because the quality is guaranteed.

Also no less important is carrying out routine service to check brake components such as lining and brake fluid, so that safety is maintained when traveling.