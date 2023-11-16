Suara.com – McDonalds, Disney and Starbucks are among the brands included in the list of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) or Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement which is taking place globally.

This is because the company from the United States is said to be affiliated with Israel. The boycott movement itself aims to put economic pressure on Israel to provide equal rights to Palestinians.

Ultimately, this impacts the company’s shares. A netizen also showed how the boycott movement affected the shares of McDonalds, Disney and Starbucks.

“McDonalds shares fell after the boycott. Disney shares also fell because of the boycott. This is something that happens all over the world. Starbucks shares also fell because of the boycott,” said the netizen whose video was uploaded to the X account @taosophie, as Suara.com quoted on Thursday (11/16/2023).

The netizen also invited more of the public to continue boycotting products from companies affiliated with Israel because if done globally, this would certainly have a significant impact.

“This is really all over the world. So keep it up, keep boycotting. It’s clear we are experiencing the impact. So don’t stop. We have to keep fighting, wherever we are to help liberate Palestine,” he said.

In Indonesia itself, the boycott movement was increasingly encouraged after the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) issued Fatwa Number 83 of 2023 concerning the Law of Support for Palestine.

In this Fatwa it is stated that supporting the struggle for Palestinian independence against Israeli aggression is obligatory. On the other hand, supporting Israel and supporting products that support Israel are haram. Of course, this received various supports from netizens.