Suara.com – Persik Kediri player, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo is currently in the public spotlight after being caught cheating. He was suspected of walking with another woman while snacking on cilok on the side of the road.

As is known, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo is currently the husband of artist Okie Agustina. However, their household was on the verge of breaking up after the 35-year-old player cheated on him.

In the upload from the Instagram account @bu_rokhim, the figure suspected of being Gunawan Dwi Cahyo is seen walking side by side with a woman. This photo was taken with the amusement ride in the background during the day.

Gunawan was wearing a black t-shirt combined with trousers and was walking while carrying a handbag. Meanwhile, the woman next to her was wearing a brown striped t-shirt combined with matching colored trousers.

The figure is suspected to be Gunawan Dwi Cahyo, Okie Agustina’s husband (Instagram)

“Who is this? Looks like a stranger,” wrote the account as a statement.

This portrait of the alleged figure of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo immediately stole the public’s attention. Not a few people suspect that the man in the photo is Okie Agustina’s husband.

“That’s not a footballer,” said one netizen.

“This is Okie’s husband, isn’t it?” asked another netizen.

“Gunawan Dwi Cahyo really has the heart to cheat, his feelings are more important than his wife,” said another netizen.

Meanwhile, Okie Agustina seemed to confirm the issue of her husband Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s affair. He started deleting photos of the two of them on his Instagram.

Okie Agustina also shared an upload as if to show that her household situation was not well.

Through her Instagram Story, Okie Agustina seemed to give a message to Gunawan Dwi Cahyo. He uploaded a video containing quotes for husbands to love and be loyal to their wives.

“Love your wife before she is loved by someone else. Maybe for you it’s just an ordinary wife, but for other people, your wife is extraordinary. A loyal husband,” reads the text in the video.