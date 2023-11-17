loading…

Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden wrote a letter to the US more than 20 years ago. The letter said he attacked America because the US supports Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – A letter from al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden to the United States (US) suddenly went viral in the middle Israel-Hamas war which is raging in Gaza, Palestine.

More than two decades after the September 11, 2001 or 9/11 attacks that sparked the US “War on Terror”, Osama bin Laden’s anti-Jewish letter justifying terrorism against Americans resonated on social media and captured the imagination of pro-Palestinian activists.

Videos with the hashtag “LettertoAmerica” have been viewed more than 13.5 million times on TikTok, apparently starting with a post on Tuesday by user Lynette Adkins.

“I want everyone to stop what they’re doing right now and read—it’s really only two pages—read ‘A Letter to America,’” he said.

“And please come back here and tell me what you think because I feel like I’m going through, like, an existential crisis right now, and a lot of people are, so I just need other people to feel it, too,” she continued.

Other social media users reacted similarly to the newly rediscovered letter, which is more than 20 years old.

Another TikTok user who claimed to be suffering from an “existential crisis” said of the letter, “I will never look at life the same way; I will never look at this country the same way.”

Meanwhile, US Senator Marco Rubio stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that people’s reactions to Osama bin Laden’s letter showed sympathy for “terrorists”.

“They now understand that terrorism is a legitimate method of resistance to ‘oppression,’ and that America deserved to be attacked on 9/11 (September 11),” wrote Rubio, via his account; @marcorubio.

Osama bin Laden, who wrote a letter “to the American people” in 2002, criticized the US for supporting Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and argued that Jews controlled American policy, capital and media.