Accusations of Israel stealing the organs of dead Palestinians have emerged again in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. This accusation is actually based on a true story published 14 years ago by Israeli media. Photo/Medium

GAZA – In the middle Israel-Hamas war In Gaza, which is currently undergoing a ceasefire, accusations that Israel is stealing the organs of dead Palestinians have gone viral again.

Quoting a Newsweek report, Tuesday (28/11/2023), these accusations are actually based on a true story published 14 years ago by Israeli media. But now it has emerged again when the Israel-Hamas war will continue.

On Monday, supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the latest people to come forward with allegations that Israeli authorities harvest the organs of dead Palestinians.

Via Instagram, the model re-shared the video of user Umme Murtaza (umme_murtazaa). In the clip, Murtaza told his followers: “Watch this disturbing video, in which health officials admit that the Israeli government has been harvesting organs from deceased Palestinians for years without their consent.”

The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza region will continue despite a four-day ceasefire, during which the parties exchanged hostages and prisoners.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis and taken hundreds of others hostage, the Israeli military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop. To date, nearly 15,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza as a result of the brutal Zionist military invasion.

The daughter of American Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid; Gigi Hadid and her sisters; Bella Hadid, has long been an outspoken supporter of Palestine—often dividing fans with their statements about the conflict with Israel.

Although the content Gigi Hadid shared was based on facts obtained after a leak to an Israeli news source in 2009, her posts did not include information such as when the allegations were made or how authorities responded.

In 2009, an interview with Dr Yehuda Hiss—former head of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute—was leaked. Recorded in 2000 by Nancy Scheper-Hughes—a professor of anthropology at the University of California-Berkeley—Hiss said that pathologists at the institute removed skin, corneas, bones, and heart valves from the bodies of Israeli citizens, Israeli soldiers, Palestinians, and immigrants. often without the consent of the deceased’s family.

The release of Scheper-Hughes’ recording was a response to an article in a Swedish newspaper; Aftonbladet.