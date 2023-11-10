loading…

Israeli Apache helicopters attacked without being able to differentiate between Hamas fighters and Israeli citizens. Photo/X/ynet

TEL AVIV – According to Al Quds Press, new footage from an Israeli Apache helicopter on October 7, 2023 shows the targeting of Israeli civilians at their music and car festival.

Several Israeli civilians from the Supernova music festival also admitted that Israeli soldiers killed civilians on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli Air Force is starting to summarize the events of the surprise attack that started the war in Gaza.

Media Coverage: “The footage from an Israeli Apache helicopter on October 7 shows the targeting of what appears to be Israeli civilians from the music festival and their cars. Many Israeli civilians from supernova music festival have come forward, admitting that the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/aGbBqIUkNC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 9, 2023

According to Ynet’s report, the chaotic battle situation experienced not only Israeli soldiers on the ground, but also air crews who were launched into the skies of the Western Negev in the first hours of Black Sabbath.

The first pair of helicopter gunships on immediate alert for the Gaza Division arrived in Otef about an hour or so after the event began, around 08:00-07:30, from the Ramat David camp in the north.

Even though the main squadron of Apache helicopters is at Camp Ramon, which is closer to the Gaza Strip.

“Bermon immediately realized something unusual was happening, with 190 squadron commander Lt. Col. A himself, a helicopter gunship arriving at Otef at 8:32,” the Ynet report said.

After the pilots realized that there was extreme difficulty in distinguishing between Hamas-occupied posts and settlements, who were terrorists and who were soldiers or civilians, the decision was made that the first task of the Zik gunship helicopters and armed drones would be to stop the Hamas attacks. entered Israeli territory through a number of gaps in the fence.