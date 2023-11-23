The changes to DNA caused by violence against women could be even more extensive than what has emerged from scientific studies so far. And finding out how far these ‘scars’ extend and how long they last could be the key to ‘precision’ prevention, which limits as much as possible the onset of pathologies that could originate from trauma or violence. suffered. For this purpose, the multicentric phase of the ‘EpiWe’ project began, presented today during the conference of the ‘EpiWe multicentric project, epigenetics of violence against women: towards precision prevention’, which was held in Rome, at the headquarters of the Institute superior of health (ISS).

The EpiWe (Epigenetics for Women) pilot study, conducted by the ISS in collaboration with the University of Milan – recalls a note – has already highlighted that violence is capable of modifying, through epigenetic modifications, the functionality of the DNA of women who have undergone it, in particular by altering three genes. The research now involves the involvement of other centers to increase the sample size and to evaluate the possible variation of the entire epigenome of the patients over time, also through the collection of biological samples through a dedicated biobank. At the time of sampling, and in follow-up recalls, the biological samples will be accompanied with a series of data on psychophysical well-being, with particular regard to stress-related pathologies.

“Studying the entire epigenome could be predictive for the long-term effects of violence – explain Simona Gaudi and Loredana Falzano, researchers from the Department of Environment and Health and the National Center for Global Health – highlighting the origin of non-communicable pathologies, allowing the implementation of innovative strategies and precision prevention. The potential of the multicenter epigenetic study, which can also be achieved thanks to the establishment of the biobank, will be able, together with standard treatments, to perfect the management of each individual case with a broader and more objective evaluation of the scars left by the violent event. In the long term, this approach would make it possible to optimize treatment, improve the quality of life of the victims and last but not least, by providing a more objective characterization of the damage, it would allow for better medico-legal perspectives”.

During the day, the steps forward that are being made to acquire comparable, regularly updated and interconnected data will also be illustrated. In fact, in 2019 – the note highlights – the database on gender violence was established which involves collaboration between Istat and the Ministry of Health, in order to monitor this ‘silent pandemic’ and offer the appropriate tools for a timely analysis of the causes and consequences of the phenomenon. We would like to achieve the result of having an individual linkage key that allows us to follow the same woman within different databases to allow the identification of health profiles attributable to the traumatic and violent event.