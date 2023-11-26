loading…

Many civilians fell even though the ceasefire was enforced. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A Palestinian farmer was killed and another wounded on Sunday after they were targeted by Israeli forces in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. That was revealed by the Palestinian Red Crescent as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered its third day.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the report and it was not clear whether it would impact the latest phase of plans to exchange 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli prisons over a four-day period.

Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel on Sunday morning following the release of the two hostages held by Hamas following initial delays caused by a dispute over sending aid to Gaza.

Although the issue was resolved through mediation by Egypt and Qatar, it underscored the fragility of the ceasefire, the first cessation of fighting since Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages.

In response to the attack, Israel has vowed to crush Hamas fighters who control Gaza, bombard the enclave and launch a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 people, about 40% of them children, have been killed, Palestinian health authorities said on Saturday.

Israel says the ceasefire could be extended if Hamas continues to release at least 10 hostages every day. Palestinian sources said up to 100 hostages could be freed.

Hamas’ armed wing on Sunday announced the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including North Gaza brigade commander Ahmad Al Ghandour. However, it is not clear when they were killed.

In fact, the ceasefire deal is at risk of collapse when Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying releases until Israel meets all ceasefire conditions, including committing to letting aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Saving the deal required a day of high-stakes diplomacy mediated by Qatar and Egypt, which US President Joe Biden also joined.