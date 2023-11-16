After the murder of his father, Thorfinn, he swore revenge. The path to achieving his goal includes being part of the war for the crown of England.

Thorfinn forges his character after the obstacles that come his way.

Set in the 11th century, Vinland Saga takes us to the time of the Viking wars to tell A story based on real events. For a little more than 20 episodes, it offers the opportunity to delve into the struggle of Thorfinn, Thors’ son, a young man who, since he was a child, has sought to avenge the death of his father.

In this way, the saga, considered one of the best adventure anime, promises to take us to a world full of the abundant bloody battles characteristic of the era, as well as a display of characters that raise the quality of the plotwhether thanks to your personality, skills or objectives.

What is the plot in Vinland Saga

Tired of the bloody life he led as a warrior, Thors decides to violate Viking laws and flee with his family on a risky sea voyage.. Faced with this decision, Askeladd undertakes a relentless search.

The chase that ends in the ambush that ends the life of Thorswho does not hesitate to give his life in exchange for the rest of the crew, which includes his son.

From that moment on, The story revolves around Thorfinn’s oath of revenge., who after being captured by his father’s executioner, is forced to enlist on his ship. Fortunately, the Viking code favors him and he has the opportunity to challenge Askeladd to a duel.

However, achieving the goal is more complex than you can imagine, since You must first complete a series of tasks including sabotaging and killing enemy generals.becoming involved in the war for the English crown.

Main characters of Vinland Saga

Without a doubt, the main aspect that distinguishes the adaptation of Makoto Yukimura’s masterpiece is the approach of the characters, especially considering that it is one of the best animes based on real events. We talk about protagonists who provide realism and complexity to the argument due to its depth, charisma and evolution:

Thor

During his days as a warrior under the Danish King Harald, Thors was the leader of the people of Jom. However, after witnessing the brutal death of his friend Hild, he decides to retire and seek a peaceful life in Iceland with his wife Helga and his children Ylva and Thorfinn, unfortunately, he only achieved death.

Thorfinn

He Thors youngest son He always had the dream of visiting Vinland, the promised land, a wish cut short by the murder of his father. Adversities and wars forged his character, he went from being an innocent child to a young man seeking revenge and consumed by hatred.

Ashload

Unquestionably, it is one of the most hated antagonistic characters of the saga. As the leader of the mercenaries working for King Sweyn, Askeladd is a cunning, ruthless and very calculating man who does not hesitate to use violence to achieve his goals.

Thorkell “the Tall”

This warrior stands out for his physical strength and the way he enjoys war. In addition to an imposing stature, he has special skill in handling axes, even so, he is of happy and carefree personality.

Canute

He is the youngest of the sons of the Danish king Sweyn. In principle, the heir to the throne He appears as a weak and timid young man. However, he undergoes a great transformation until he becomes a warrior who is not afraid to face Askeladd in his intention to gain the support of the people.

Roald

Better known as “Snake”, He is a skilled and very loyal warrior.. Thanks to this, he assumes leadership of the slave area and is a faithful follower of the orders of his boss.

List of episodes

Vinland Saga is one of the best anime similar to One Piece to watch online. It is made up of 24 episodesin this way, achieves a perfect adaptation of the well-known manga:

Episode 1. Title: “Somewhere, not here.” Issue date: 07/07/2019.Episode 2. Title: “Sword”. Issue date: 07/07/2019.Episode 3. Title: “Troll”. Issue date: 07/07/2019,Episode 4. Title: “A True Warrior.” Issue date: 07/28/2019.Episode 5. Title: “The Troll’s Son.” Issue date: 08/04/2019.Episode 6. Title: “The journey begins.” Issue date: 08/11/2019.Episode 7. Title: “Norman”. Issue date: 08/18/2019.Episode 8. Title: “Beyond the edge of the sea.” Issue date: 08/25/2019.Episode 9. Title: “The Battle of London Bridge.” Issue date: 09/01/2019.Episode 10. Title: “Ragnarok.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 11. Title: “Bet”. Issue date: 09/22/2019.Episode 12. Title: “The Land on the Other Side.” Issue date: 09/29/2019.Episode 13. Title: “Son of a Hero.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 14. Title: “Glory”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 15. Title: “After the Winter Solstice Festival.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 16. Title: “History of Beasts”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 17. Title: “Avalon.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 18. Title: “Out of the Cradle.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 19. Title: “United Front”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 20. Title: “Crown”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 21. Title: “Meeting”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 22. Title: “Lonely wolf”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 23. Title: “Miscalculation”. Issue date: 09/15/2019.Episode 24. Title: “End of the Prologue.” Issue date: 09/15/2019.

In short, Thorfinn’s long journey and his goal of revenge keeps us on the edge of emotion and turns Vinland Saga into one of the best war productions of their gender.

