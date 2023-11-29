Maverick Vinales was one of the riders able to conclude the Valencia tests with very positive feelings. The rider from Roses led the classification on Tuesday with a time of 1’29″253, although the time was really the least important thing. What mattered were his positive feelings.

The #12 represented Aprilia’s positive side on a day in which Aleix Espargaro was unable to complete the afternoon tests, having to go to hospital because he was still suffering from the broken leg suffered in Qatar, before the Valencia GP.

Vinales continued to follow the development line of the Noale bike for 2024 and, despite it being a day in which too important tests were not scheduled, given that next season’s prototype will be tested in Sepang, he managed to make the most of it.

“The truth is that they made me do a lot of work, but as always it’s very important, because it decides a lot the direction to take in the winter. I’m very happy to have carried practically all the weight of the test, to ride the Aprilia for 2024,” he began.

Above all, Vinales found new features in the balance of the RS-GP: “I finished the test very happy, even if the grip wasn’t incredible. We tried several things that help us to further improve the balance between the front and rear tires of the bike, and this is excellent news. All year we have suffered from this grip imbalance, and in the test we changed the balance to have the right grip, which helps us ride better.”

“We changed the swingarm, another concept. Then we also changed the position of the bike: a different tank, a very different saddle, which I had asked for for some time…. This allowed us to improve the feeling and times a lot, obviously “he continued.

“We didn’t try anything new with the engine or chassis. We just wanted to confirm the direction of the swingarm for 2024 and some aerodynamics. I tried different wings, with a lot more downforce. Side wings, like those on Ducati. From this test, if I can say one thing, it’s that we got a lot of positive results,” he continued.

Vinales then illustrated his philosophy. The Spaniard believes that Aprilia doesn’t need big revolutions, but small things that are “a little better”. And that the missing tenth can be put by the guidance of him, on which he will concentrate.

“I’m guiding the direction of the evolution of the bike well. I feel it more and more. As for the carbon frame (tested by test rider Lorenzo Savadori on Tuesday), I think it’s still too early, they need to do more laps. Our bike is a small step forward, we are not that far away, on many circuits it is only a tenth of a second. I think next year I will be able to gain that tenth of a second in terms of driving. We must not be too invasive, we must try four things that work a little better and that’s it. The engine, if we have something more on the straight, will help us”, he commented.

Maverick was not surprised by Marc Marquez’s fantastic debut on the Gresini Racing Ducati, expecting him to strike fear into the hearts of others for 2024: “Of course it didn’t surprise me. He has the best bike and is one of the best riders, if not the best. I’m not surprised at all, I already knew it. What I like is that it will make other people nervous.”

Finally, the Spaniard summed up his happiness with Aprilia at the end of the year: “I want to be in the fight. Our bike is there. I really enjoyed myself at the end of the year because we understood almost everything. We understood the secret of this bike and this opens a great path for us, because today we tried different things and you know which direction you have to go in. I want to be and I will be my best version, so I will rest a bit”, he added.

