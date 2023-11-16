Without a doubt, the villain of Madame Web is what has impacted the most in the first trailer and now we review the information we have.

The villain of Madame Web is called Ezekiel Sims and is played by Tahar Rahim, a French actor of Algerian origin who we have seen in the Netflix miniseries The Serpent. Additionally, he will also have a role in Ridley Scott’s next big hit Napoleon.

But what interests us is the villain of Madame Web, since she wears a suit and has powers similar to those of Spider-Man. So, since we don’t know if they will invent the origin, now we will review the information we have from the comics. But first let’s look at the trailer for the Marvel/SONY movie once again:

Who is Ezekiel Sims?

The villain of Madame Web is a wealthy and successful man, but he experienced a turn in his life when he gained powers similar to Spider-Man through a ritual. Although he wanted to be a hero, his responsibilities as a businessman led him to focus on his corporation instead of using his abilities on a daily basis. Discovering Spider-Man’s identity through private investigators, Ezekiel contacted him to reveal the true nature of “animal totems,” people with supernatural abilities linked to certain animals.

He put forward an intriguing theory: the spider that bit Peter Parker was not altered by radiation, but instead attempted to transfer its powers before dying from the radiation, making Spider-Man part of a chain of supernatural beings. This revelation attracted threats that sought to feed on these totems, explaining why many of Spider-Man’s enemies were based on animals and felt the need to destroy him.

Marvel’s Ezekiel Sims

Ezekiel played a crucial role in helping Spider-Man confront Morlun, a being that fed on totems, although he apparently sacrificed his life in the process.

However, it was discovered that he survived and continued to assist Spider-Man in fighting other supernatural threats, revealing a dark secret: several of these threats were linked to him.

In a dramatic twist, Ezekiel attempted to redeem himself by leading Spider-Man into a deadly showdown, recognizing that Peter had sacrificed much for others, while he had used his powers selfishly. In a final act of redemption, he sacrificed his life to save Peter, allowing him a chance at redemption that he would never have had otherwise.

Years later, he reappeared in a confusing situation, but it was revealed to be a trap set by the Chameleon to draw Spider-Man into conflict with the Kravinoffs. Additionally, Ezekiel was discovered to be keeping Silk, the second recipient of the radioactive sting, isolated and secretly trained to protect her from threats such as Morlun.

Ezekiel possessed superhuman powers identical to Spider-Man and considerable wealth. Although he lacked spider web devices, he had deep knowledge of totems and exceptional combat skills. His story is intertwined with that of Spider-Man, showing a complex relationship of mentorship and redemption.

Have they used any of this for Madame Web’s villain? We’ll find out when the film is released on February 14, 2024.