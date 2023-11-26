Villagers in northwestern Nigeria’s Zamfara state say dozens of people were kidnapped in an armed attack on Friday. They told Reuters, the BBC and several local newspapers. At the moment there is no official information on this alleged attack.

Kidnapping for ransom has become very frequent in several areas of Nigeria. According to residents, dozens of armed men on motorcycles, apparently belonging to a criminal gang, attacked four small towns (Mutunji, Kwanar-Dutse, Sabon-Garin Mahuta and Unguwar Kawo). The men demanded thousands of euros in compensation claiming that some of their members had been killed by the Nigerian army. Immediately after the request the men took dozens of people, mostly women and minors (between 100 and 150, according to reconstructions).

The Maru area, where the events occurred, is particularly subject to security problems, with an often insufficient state presence, but in large areas of Nigeria there are similar conditions: radical Islamist groups are very active in the north-east, while in There is an armed independence front in the Niger Delta area.