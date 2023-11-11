Vigo is not only the city of the “top Christmas on the planet” and the 13 million LED lights. Not even the Dinoseto, the Rinoseto, the Pezseto or the pot man, all of which are floral creatures that, no matter how crazy it may sound, have had their moment of glory in the local chronicle in recent years. The Galician municipality also likes large infrastructures and is about to demonstrate it with a huge elevator that is as fascinating on a technical level as it is visually futuristic.

Her name, Halo. Its objective is to suture an urban slope with an elevator composed of a tower around 40 meters high and a huge panoramic ring. At the moment it looks brighter than Vigo’s Christmas tree.

Don’t say mega elevator… No, say Halo instead, which is the name of the structure commissioned by the Vigo City Council to connect two neighborhoods of the city that, although they are not too far from each other, are separated by two obstacles that are difficult to overcome. pedestrians: a difference in level of about 50 meters and the AP-9 highway. To “stitch” such an urban gap, the government led by Abel Caballero has opted for a vertical elevator crowned by a ring-shaped walkway overlooking the estuary. All for pedestrian use.





Abel Caballero holds a model of the Halo mega elevator.





“A praise to the horizon”. This is how AM2 Arquitectos, one of the firms behind Halo together with Arenas y Asociados and Noarq, defines the project. The description may be a bit poetic, but it provides a precise idea of ​​what its authors were pursuing. To solve the technical problem posed by the City Council, they opted for “a sculpture”, an enormous structure with the vocation of an “icon” that consists of two large elements: a 45 m tower equipped with elevators and a ring almost 90 m in diameter that It will link with Vialia, a shopping center open in 2021.

That the elevator communicates with a commercial area is due to several reasons: its location, in an elevated area, known as Vía Norte, and that the installation is linked to the train and bus stations. It also has a public square.

A titan weighing hundreds of tons. The enormous “halo”-shaped structure will weigh around 750 tons spread over several segments and its objective is to serve as a walkway and viewpoint for pedestrians going up or down in the elevators. Giving shape to such a structure is not easy; not fast either.

After the technical work, the works on the ground officially started in August 2022. And although it was reported that the elevator could be operational the following summer, it was already recognized then that this horizon could be lengthened. Now there is talk of an inauguration at the beginning of 2024, after the holidays.

















Jobs, cuts… and millions. The works have affected the city’s urban traffic, forcing the closure of one of its most recent tunnels, the one on Lepanto Street. Giving shape to the enormous infrastructure requires handling pieces weighing up to 150 tons and glass weighing around a thousand kilos. If anything has changed from Halo’s initial planning, however, it is not its details or schedule, but its cost.

A few days ago La Voz de Galicia estimated its cost at 15.8 million euros, considerably above the amount initially proposed. In February 2021, the municipal government itself spoke of a budget of 7.2 million and an execution period of two years was managed. At the beginning of the works, just over a year ago, the cost was already estimated at 12.5 million.

Project review and improvement. The reason for these changes – specifies the Galician newspaper – are several modifications to the project. The last one amounted to 3.2 million euros and seeks to expand the capacity of the two Halo elevators, which were initially planned to have a capacity of 15 people each, and improve the structure with the installation of glass and air conditioning. the cabins.

Vigo Vertical. In Vigo there is something even more characteristic than its estuary, the seafood, the Cíes or, yes, the Christmas lights: its complicated orography, marked by steep slopes that condition its urban planning and make some of its central arteries, such as Gran Vía, They are not suitable for walkers allergic to slopes.

There are those who ironically compare the Galician metropolis with San Francisco, known for the famous slopes of Lombard Street. To tackle these slopes, its City Council has been deploying a program called Vigo Vertical for years, which has distributed ramps and escalators and elevators throughout different parts of the urban geography. Even now, ramps continue to be installed to overcome steep hills, although, of course, none of these mechanisms are as ambitious—or expensive—as Halo.

