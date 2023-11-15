ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the ViewSonic® VX16 series of portable monitors, adding to its award-winning family of monitors. Available in 1080p and 4K Ultra HD resolutions, the VX1655, VX1655-4K and VX1655-4K-OLED monitors deliver incredible visual performance in a slim and compact form factor.

Its award-winning design features 15.6-inch displays with ultra-thin panels and a stand that provides incredible stability and discreetly hides cable connectivity, while allowing these monitors to be used in both portrait and landscape modes. All three portable monitors come with versatile connectivity options, including two USB-C ports for two-way charging, mini-HDMI, and a headphone jack.

“ViewSonic wanted to add more options to our family of portable monitors,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “Our previous line of portable monitors received amazing responses from consumers. But we wanted to offer even more options and features in this category to ensure our users have a portable monitor that fits their lifestyle. “A second monitor can boost productivity while on the go, making these portable models a highly functional solution for a variety of users.”

VX1655-4K-OLED

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) and OLED technology

– 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage delivering incredible color accuracy

– Its connectivity includes: 2 USB-C ports, mini-HDMI 1.4 and 3.5mm audio output

– Two built-in speakers for stereo sound

– Weighs about 680 grams and 0.6 inches thick

– Available to order.

VX1655-4K

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160)

– Its connectivity includes: 2 USB-C ports, mini-HDMI 1.4 and 3.5mm audio output

– Integrated tripod mount for added versatility

– Two built-in speakers for stereo sound

– Weighs about 770 grams and 0.8 inches thick

– Available to order.

VX1655

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with native Full HD resolution (1920×1080)

– Its connectivity includes: 2 USB-C ports, mini-HDMI 1.4 and 3.5mm audio output

– Integrated tripod mount for added versatility

– Two built-in speakers for stereo sound

– Weighs about 770 grams and 0.8 inches thick

– Available to order.

