Enjoying the split screen on our Smart TV allows us, for example, to enjoy a soccer game while watching Formula 1. Or pay attention to the news while our basketball team plays in the background, occasionally checking how it’s going. the match. But how can we do it? The reality is that it is much simpler than it seems.

When we work with our computer, splitting the screen in two to be able to view a file while editing a document can be a solution if we do not have a second screen. Furthermore, as the number of inches has increased, these types of actions are very common when, for example, we travel and want to work normally. But can we do the same with our Smart TV?

Depending on the manufacturer, we may find this option. In the case of Samsung, we can use the functionality known as Multi View that allows us to not only see two contents at the same time, but even reach five. But how?

Activate Multi View on your Samsung Smart TV

The process is much simpler than it may initially seem. To do this, all we have to do is use our remote control and click on the Multi View button that appears in the central part. In the event that, for any reason, we do not have this button, we can also press the home button on our remote control and navigate through the configuration menu until the settings on the screen appear. There we will find the option to activate Multi View.

If we click on the “Add View” option, we can select the application, the source of content that we want to view in each of the different spaces on the television. We can select a streaming application for one side of the screen, for example, put any other channel on the other side. Or combine different streaming apps at the same time, there is no limitation in this regard.

Every time we want to make a change, we must click on the Select button on the remote control and then click on application / source. Following this same process, we will be able to add up to five types of content at the same time simultaneously.

And what happens with the sound?

One of the most frequent doubts regarding this type of functionality is what it has to do with sound. In this case, it is worth keeping in mind that we will also be able to select which content we want to play sound and which not. To do this, we must press the Select button on our remote again and go to the sound settings. There, we can select if we want to hear the sound of all the screens at the same time or if we want to silence some of them and focus only on one.

In this case, it is also important to keep in mind that, if we have compatible headphones, we will be able to select them as the audio output. So we can move around our home without having to be in front of the television to hear everything. Finally, when we want to finish the Multi View option, we press the Select button again and click on the Exit full screen option. Automatically, we will have our screen configured in a traditional way again.