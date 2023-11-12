Vietnamese media said that the Indonesian U-17 National Team made a scene at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. This was because Bima Sakti’s team managed to hold the 2023 U-17 Copa America runner-up, Ecuador, to a draw.

This exciting match took place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, on Friday evening, 10 November 2023.

Even though they were hosts, the Indonesian U-17 National Team was able to match the strength of Ecuador U-17 with a final result of 1-1.

The surprise occurred in the 22nd minute when Riski Afrisal created a chance after an attack that initially didn’t look too dangerous.

Arkhan Kaka swiftly threw the ball into the opponent’s goal, giving the U-17 Indonesian National Team the lead. However, this advantage did not last long.

Ecuador U-17 equalized the score in the 28th minute through Allen Obando’s header after a high pass.

Despite being heavily beaten, Ikram Al Ghiffari’s brilliant performance as goalkeeper prevented the U-17 Indonesian National Team from defeat.

Vietnamese media, Soha.vn, also appreciated the performance of the U-17 Indonesian National Team.

In his article, Soha.vn said that the Indonesian youth team created a commotion after winning the first point in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

They were amazed that Garuda Asia was able to hold Ecuador U-17 to a draw, which was considered a stronger team.

Quoted by Suara.com, Soha.vn’s article entitled “Escaped from a crushing defeat, the young Indonesian team created a commotion (excitement) in the final round of the World Cup (U-17 2023),” highlighting the achievements of the U-17 Indonesian National Team.

“The Indonesian U-17 team won points in their first appearance at the World Cup, against much stronger opponents,” he added.

The points achieved by the U-17 Indonesian National Team marked a new history in their participation in the World Cup for any age group.

Next, Garuda Asia will face two Group A matches against Panama on November 13 and Morocco on November 16 2023. This brilliant achievement gives hope for the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s journey in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

(Pebriansyah)