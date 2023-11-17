Suara.com – Vietnamese media reacted to the Indonesian National Team’s crushing defeat to Iraq in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asia Zone, Thursday (16/11/2023).

In the match at the Basra International Stadium, the Garuda squad finished 1-5 in the first match of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian zone.

Iraq’s goals were scored by Bashar Rasan, Jordi Amat (own), Osama Rashid, Youssef Amyn and Ali Al Zubaidi, while Shayne Pattynama scored a consolation goal for Shin Tae-yong’s team.

The actions of Indonesian national team players when facing Iraq in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. (PSSI)

In other Group F matches, Vietnam won 2-0 against the Philippines in Manila.

Vietnamese media, The Thao 247, assessed that Iraq did not experience significant difficulties in achieving victory against Indonesia.

Their reviews reflected Iraq’s dominance in the match.

“The Iraqi national team proved its absolute strength by easily beating the Indonesian national team at home,” wrote The Thao 247.

“With extraordinary qualifications, Iraq hosted Indonesia before meeting Vietnam,” he continued.

Indonesian National Team squad when competing against Iraq (pssi.org)

The Indonesian national team is at the bottom of Group F standings after this defeat, while Iraq leads with a better goal difference than Vietnam.

Vietnam, who will face Iraq next, may feel challenged after seeing Iraq’s performance.

This match will be held at My Dinh Stadium, Hanoi, on Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Meanwhile, Indonesia will continue its away match by facing the Philippines at Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila on November 21 2023.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam