Suara.com – Vietnamese media complained ahead of The Golden Star Warriors visiting the Philippines headquarters on the first matchday of Group F of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. The synthetic grass used at the Rizal Memorial Stadium is considered to be a problem.

Vietnam will face the Philippines as a visiting team on Thursday, November 16. This match is crucial in determining their chances of qualifying for the next phase.

Two weeks before this match, the Vietnamese media expressed complaints regarding the use of synthetic grass at the Rizal Memorial Stadium which was considered to be making things difficult for Philippe Trousier’s team.

“Competing on a synthetic grass field will greatly affect the quality of the match,” wrote Bongdaplus, quoted on Thursday (2/11/2023).

“(Synthetic grass also) contributed to the Vietnam national team experiencing difficulties in how to operate the game.”

Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Wahyu Putro A

Vietnam once had a bad experience when appearing at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. This happened at the 2019 SEA Games which took place in the Philippines.

Apart from affecting a team’s playing pattern, synthetic grass is also thought to increase the chances of players getting injured because its texture is different from fields with natural grass.

This problem could befall the Indonesian National Team considering that they are also in Group F in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

The Indonesian national team will visit the Philippines headquarters at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on the second matchday of Group F, precisely on Tuesday, November 21.