Suara.com – Shin Taey-yong’s fate with the Indonesian National Team is still a question mark. However, Vietnamese media, Soha, believes that PSSI will not extend the contract of the coach from South Korea.

In his latest contract extension, Shin Tae-yong will coach the Indonesian National Team until June 2024. During that period, he will be faced with three major tournaments, namely the 2026 World Cup Qualification, the 2023 Asian Cup and the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup.

However, the pressure on the shoulders of the former South Korean national team coach has recently increased after the Indonesian national team received poor results in the first two matchdays of Group F of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Thailand National Team Coach, Akira Nishino. (CHALINEE THIRASUPA / AFP)

The President of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), Erick Thohir, also confirmed that he would meet with Shin to re-evaluate the coach’s performance.

In their narrative, the Vietnamese media said that the Indonesian media no longer protected Shin Tae-yong after the bad results in the last two matches.

It is known that the Indonesian national team lost 1-5 to Iraq on the first matchday of Group F in Basra on November 16, before only drawing 1-1 with the Philippines five days later.

Soha highlighted rumors that Akira Nishino, former coach of the Japanese national team at the 2018 World Cup, was Shin Tae-yong’s replacement.

“The reason Nishino was mentioned (as a potential replacement for Shin Tae-yong) was because PSSI had included him in the list of potential technical directors,” Soha wrote, quoted on Friday (24/11/2023).

“Under the leadership of Erick Thohir, (PSSI) really appreciates Nishino’s football skills.”

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo (right) reacts. Roslan RAHMAN/AFP

Apart from Nishino, Soha also highlighted a potential replacement for Shin Tae-yong, namely Park Hang-seo, who was previously the coach of the Vietnam National Team.

Park Hang-seo is known to have succeeded in polishing Vietnam to become one of the strongest teams in Southeast Asia.

Apart from making The Golden Star Warriors a respected team, Park has also succeeded in leaving brilliant achievements, namely the 2018 AFF Cup trophy, 2021 SEA Games and 2023 AFF U-23 Cup.

Apart from the two coaches, Soha also mentioned the possibility of the Indonesian national team being coached by Bernardo Tavares, who is currently the coach of PSM Makassar, who last season succeeded in bringing Juku Eja to the 2022-2023 BRI Liga 1 champions.

“He was highly regarded for his ability to coach young players,” wrote Soha.

“This is Indonesia’s core strength at the moment when more than half of their squad is under 24 years old.”