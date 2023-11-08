Vietnam player, Doan Van Hau is reportedly absent for the 2023 Asian Cup. He suffered a long injury and was absent for six months.

Vietnam is the rival of the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup. Apart from that, there are two other strong teams, namely Iraq and Japan.

Ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup, the Golden Star Warriors team received bad news. The reason is that his mainstay player, Doan Van Hau, was forced to be absent.

According to the VNExpress report, Doan Van Hau suffered an injury. He went to Singapore to undergo surgery which resulted in him being sidelined for six months.

“Vietnam defender Doan Van Hau will miss next year’s Asian Cup when he goes to Singapore for tummy tuck surgery. It will probably take six months to recuperate,” the report said.

Doan Van Hau himself was previously a public enemy of Indonesian supporters. Because he often played rough when he met the Garuda squad.

Moreover, this 24 year old player once injured Evan Dimas with a hard tackle. That moment occurred in the 2019 SEA Games final.

Not long ago, Sandy Walsh even threatened that the Vietnam player would be elbowed when they met at the 2023 Asian Cup.

Sandy Walsh conveyed this when he was a resource person on the Sport77 Official YouTube channel podcast which aired on Monday (23/10/2023).

In one of the discussions, host Mamat Alkatiri joked by asking Sandy Walsh to elbow a Vietnamese player.

“I want you to elbow the Vietnamese players,” said Mamat.

Sandy Walsh was indirectly aware that Vietnam’s number 5 player, Doan Van Hau, was a footballer who was known to be rude.

“Which one? Number 5,” said Sandy Walsh.

Well, Doan Van Hau’s absence was not because he was discouraged by Sandy Walsh. However, he suffered an injury and had to undergo a long recovery period of around six months.