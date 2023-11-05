Suara.com – An article from Soha.vn, a Vietnamese media outlet, has detailed interesting developments in the naturalization process for Dutch player Justin Hubner. They even explained that Hubner has qualities equivalent to the Premier League or the highest caste of the English League.

Previously, the General Chair of PSSI, Erick Thohir, announced that Justin Hubner’s naturalization process had reached the final stage. This announcement was quite surprising, considering that there was no previous information regarding this Wolverhampton Wanderers player.

However, the reaction of the Vietnamese media to this news was somewhat less favorable. They questioned whether Hubner’s naturalization process was deliberately accelerated to face the Vietnam national team which was managed by coach Philippe Troussier.

The title of the article from Soha.vn voiced their doubts, “Indonesia Recruits Premier League Players to Fight Vietnam.”

Furthermore, Vietnamese media also provided additional information regarding Justin Hubner. They stated that this young player is 20 years old, plays as a defender, and is 187 cm tall.

Not only that, they also suspect that Hubner’s naturalization process might be accelerated to welcome the 2023 Asian Cup and the 2026 Asian Zone World Cup Qualification. It has been announced that Indonesia and Vietnam will meet three times in these two major competitions.

“It is possible that, when the match between Indonesia and Vietnam arrives, Justin Hubner will be ready to play against Vietnam. This player will be an important element that coach Philippe Troussier and his team cannot ignore when they study the opponent’s strengths,” concluded the article.

The Indonesian national team is scheduled to face the Vietnam national team in the 2023 Asian Cup group phase in January 2024. Apart from that, the two will meet twice again in March 2024 in the 2026 Asian Zone World Cup qualifying matches.

With the potential presence of Justin Hubner, this match is even more interesting to look forward to.