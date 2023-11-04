Live on Twitch the former striker announced his separation from Adani, Cassano and Ventola, then added to those who asked for clarification: “Do you want to talk? In the new adventure I will only talk to you, we will have fun”. The 4 were joking until a few hours before: what happened?

“From tonight it will only be me at Bobo TV. I thank Lele, Antonio and Nicola for their presence and collaboration. Now we are going to create new programs for all those who follow us at home and here. We will do new formats, where I will make you more involved”, said Christian Vieri live on Twitch, alone, without his usual three traveling companions. A bolt from the blue. The former striker announced with these words the alleged dissolution of the “team” formed with colleagues Adani, Cassano and Ventola. And he hinted at the beginning of a new adventure: “We’ll have fun with lots of new guests and since you always kill me wanting to talk, we’ll do a format where I’ll only talk to you.”

The news spread quickly on the web and on social media and caused dismay among the numerous followers of the entertainment container born in 2020, during the lockdown, and transformed into a success story on Twitch. An idea that landed in the theater and on TV. The surprise is great because nothing predicted such an initiative. The 4 were joking until a few hours before. On Instagram, Ventola had published a story laughing with Vieri’s brother, while Adani, after Bobo’s announcement, released a scene from Gomorrah in which Ciro Di Marzio performs a monologue on the “earthquake”. Social media gone crazy over a joke or is it all true?

November 4, 2023 (changed November 4, 2023 | 01:33)

