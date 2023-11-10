The new format of the former striker will be broadcast on Radio TV Serie A with Rds and on Bobo TV’s Twitch and TikTok channels

Christian Vieri officially reopens the doors of his virtual home. Change the name, it will be called “Bobo Vieri Talk Show” and will be broadcast on Radio TV Serie A with Rds and on Bobo TV’s Twitch and TikTok channels. The guests announced for the first episode, scheduled for Monday evening at 9pm, are elite: Adriano, Nicola Amoruso, Alessandro Diamanti, Mark Iuliano and Francesco Totti will accompany Vieri in his commentary on the championship. “I am very happy to start this partnership, continuing a collaboration that began three years ago as Ambassador of the Lega Serie A. This union gives Bobo TV the opportunity to increase its visibility through multi-channels with a new format” explained the former striker .

Much satisfaction also in the words of the CEO of the Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo. “With great pleasure we welcome Vieri and Bobo TV. This co-marketing activity enriches with another important element the offer of exclusive content dedicated to our listeners, demonstrating that the growth path continues in a media company in able to entertain fans of all ages”.