Blue lights, colored stripes even a bed in the back; you can argue that all ambulances have already been tuned. In Thailand, the adjustments to the emergency services go a step further. The ambulances and fire trucks are equipped with absurd speaker sets, luxurious interiors and larger turbos. When the owners are done rescuing people, they head to the drag strip.

In Thailand, anyone can start a medical transport company or fire service. And just as you sometimes see a Caddy driving around here with thick rims and a lowering kit, entrepreneurs there also enjoy modifying their company car. This is so normal that special drag racing events are even organized for these boosted emergency services.

Even pick-ups like ambu

CB Media is present at the event and reports on it. There are even pick-ups that serve as ambulances, although these are (for understandable reasons) a kind of second-class ambulance. These cars also go fast on the drag strip. Also note the dark plumes being tufted from the exhaust. The lung department will think something about that.