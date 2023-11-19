‘I’m always building things’ and ‘I’d rather do big projects than a dozen small projects’ are statements from one Dan Hryhorcoff. The 72-year-old American was bored during the pandemic, so he decided not to anxiously crawl under a blanket, but to use the time wisely. During the corona period he built this extra large bumper car with a Chevy engine in the back.

Before you start dreaming about a bumper car with a Small Block, we have to tell you that the engine in question is one from a Chevrolet Aveo. But the construction of the large bumper car is still very impressive. Hryhorcoff previously also built a submarine and a gigantic ride-on car. He used the experiences he gained to build the extra large bumper car.

As an example, Hryhorcoff uses the bumper cars from an amusement park called Knoebels. The original bumper car dates from 1953. According to Hryhorcoff, the bumper car resembles Chevrolet pickups of that time. It will be attached to the eyes and grille. Hryhorcoff asks the amusement park if they would like to share drawings of the cars. The amusement park wants that.

After taking some more photos himself, the retiree gets to work. The creator tells Popular Science about the building process: ‘I took the front of an Aveo, took it (the engine) off and put it in the back of the bumper car. There’s a motorcycle wheel on the front.’ The bumper car is 3.96 meters long, 2.1 meters wide and 1.6 meters high. Unfortunately we don’t know how big the steering wheel is, but it does look hilarious. Check out the giant bumper car below.