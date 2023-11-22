Sandstorm by Finnish DJ Darude is one of the few instrumental songs for which you can find the lyrics online. No joke. Especially the part that goes like ‘dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dundun dun dundundun dun dun dun dun dun dun dundun dundun’ will touch a lot of people. A nice song for this record attempt.

In Finland, 687 Teslas came together to put on a spectacular light show. The owners had to download the choreography via the TeslaLightShows website. In the car you can set the light show on a timer so that all cars start flashing their lights at exactly the same time. With the exception of one car (look carefully at the end), everything runs perfectly.

The show starts with the song Everybody Wants To Rule The World, but the real highlight is of course Sandstorm by Darude. All types of Tesla were welcome for the record attempt. It is not known how many innocent squirrels in the trees have had an epileptic seizure. Watch the images below of the Teslas putting on a huge light show.