Watch tube children know from an old Top Gear episode how much work it is to drive a manual truck. In addition to switching, all kinds of side activities also have to be performed. Activities that we will certainly not repeat here. Most trucks now have an automatic transmission, but it is still interesting to see how an eighteen-speed manual gearbox works.

We found this interesting video explaining how to shift gears with an eighteen-speed manual gearbox. It’s a bit like watching survival programs with Bear Grylls: you’ll probably never need the knowledge, but if you do, you’ll be glad you did. A nice bonus is that this instructor does not advise you to drink questionable things.

Shifting gears with 18 gears is just like in a passenger car

The shift pattern on the lever looks complicated, but it is actually quite simple. You move the lever just like the lever of a car in an H pattern. For convenience, let’s start in first gear, which is at the top. When it’s time to shift, press the clutch and pull the lever down to second gear.

So far it all seems familiar to you. You also go to third gear (up and to the right) and then back down to fourth with the lever. To shift to five, you have to pull the button on the front of the lever. The first gear on the lever now becomes fifth, the second becomes sixth and so on. So you use each position of the lever twice.

The gears split

But that’s only eight gears. You can also ‘split’ each gear. You do this by operating the button on the side. If you move the button when you are in fifth gear, you go to gear five and a half, so to speak. Handy if, for example, you are revving just too high for fifth gear, but would drop too far in revs in sixth.

In addition to gears one to eight and the associated half gears, there is also the low range. You can also choose between low-low or low-high with the gray button. And so you end up with eighteen gears. You don’t count the reverse, but you also have a high and low position.

The video below of an Eaton transmission was the clearest explanation we could find. This box can be found in Peterbilt, Volvo, Freightliner, Kenworth and Mack trucks. Not all trucks have eighteen gears, but the shifting principle often works the same. Even when you look in a Scania, you recognize the buttons on the lever.