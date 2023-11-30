Waking up in a cramped coffin only to realize that you have been buried alive is perhaps one of the most distressing thoughts there is. But waking up in a car that is in the crusher is certainly in the top ten. Curious how that feels? Check out the crushing onboard video of a car going into the crusher at the bottom of this page.

The car itself is a special story. On the outside it’s a boring gray 2006 burger box, but this Tribeca was at one point in its life perhaps the most advanced Subaru in the world. At the request of a customer, the company Ai Design filled the car with Apple computers, screens and cameras – at a time when a Bluetooth radio was already quite a thing.

The owner never registered the Subaru for street use; he went to car shows on the back of a trailer. Besides the fact that the thing is packed with all kinds of computers and technology, it is also almost completely new. When the advanced Tesla Model S was released, the owner no longer needed his Subaru and the car remained in the garage. And now it’s apparently time to destroy the car.

That’s how scary it is to be in a car that goes into the crusher