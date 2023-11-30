Waking up in a cramped coffin only to realize that you have been buried alive is perhaps one of the most distressing thoughts there is. But waking up in a car that is in the crusher is certainly in the top ten. Curious how that feels? Check out the crushing onboard video of a car going into the crusher at the bottom of this page.
The car itself is a special story. On the outside it’s a boring gray 2006 burger box, but this Tribeca was at one point in its life perhaps the most advanced Subaru in the world. At the request of a customer, the company Ai Design filled the car with Apple computers, screens and cameras – at a time when a Bluetooth radio was already quite a thing.
The owner never registered the Subaru for street use; he went to car shows on the back of a trailer. Besides the fact that the thing is packed with all kinds of computers and technology, it is also almost completely new. When the advanced Tesla Model S was released, the owner no longer needed his Subaru and the car remained in the garage. And now it’s apparently time to destroy the car.
