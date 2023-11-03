Restomods are alive and kicking. Just about every classic car has been forced to exchange old technology for new systems. But what if you use tomorrow’s technology in an icon? Will you get a future mod? Whatever you want to call the beast, Zero Labs is building a new kind of car in the form of this Ford Bronco ‘Carbon Edition’.

The Ford Bronco from Zero Labs is purely electric and, as the name suggests, has a lot of carbon fiber. The door panels, the roof, the hood, the wheel arches, in short; the entire carriage is made of carbon fiber. This makes the Bronco a lot lighter than the original. Zero Labs founder Adam Roe says the original hood, for example, weighed 80 pounds. The new one weighs only 11.8 kilos.

Zero Labs Ford Bronco Specifications

The electric Bronco has two electric motors. One controls the front wheels, the other the rear wheels. Together they provide a power of 608 hp. That should be enough. A 100-kWh battery located in the middle of the floor can take you up to 378 kilometers at a time. Every nut, screw and washer of the suspension has been replaced. The brakes have also been addressed.

Roe talks about his creation: “We perfected the Bronco.” Zero Labs’ approach was to put yourself in the shoes of the designers of the past who have the materials of today at their disposal. What would they do and change about the Bronco? The company is trying to answer that.

Why is Zero Labs making an electric Ford Bronco?

He also explains why electric propulsion was chosen: ‘Because it all comes down to this. When you look at all the problems that come with classic cars: reliability, range, breakdowns, keeping up on the highway, the ability to upgrade, maintenance. Ultimately you find out that electric is simply a better system.’

The theme continues with the interior: it looks classic, but with futuristic techniques. For example, there is a bamboo grille and the ventilation grille is made of the same material that weapons are made of. You notice that Zero Labs is an American company. By the way, the price is not cheap: at least 450,000 dollars. This amounts to approximately 420,000 euros.