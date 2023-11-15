The worst location for an Ajax fan shop has to be the heart of Rotterdam. Even if it’s a dish soap store. For this abandoned car dealer, the location is also the reason why the doors had to be closed. A month ago, this abandoned German Ford dealer was in the news and now almost the entire story has been unraveled.

Because although the showroom has clearly not been doing business for a few years, there is still air in the tires of all cars. Also, the dealership didn’t look like it hadn’t been visited in decades. And why haven’t the cars been sold or stolen in the meantime? YouTube channel Auto Retro made a sequel to the first video with all the answers.

The Ford dealership started in the 1960s

A Mr. Stock founded the dealership in the 1960s in Ingolstadt. Audi fans immediately ring a bell: that is indeed where Audi’s home base is located. That was also the problem for Mr. Stock: Audi gave such absurd discounts in his hometown that a simple Ford dealer was left with a lot of stock.

Ford did not take back unsold models, so the dealer placed unsold models in storage. In about twenty years, the Ford dealer had about 300 unsold cars. In the 1980s, Ford pulled the plug on the partnership and Stock continued as an independent dealer. By the way, things couldn’t have gone that bad: otherwise you wouldn’t have the money to keep hundreds of new cars.

Almost all cars have been sold

The owner of the dealership passed away in the 1990s. His wife was left with the second-hand dealership and a huge stock of old (but unused) Ford models. She had a plan: all cars could sell for four times the original new price. A good price, apparently, because the Fords from the sixties, seventies and eighties flew out the door.

She kept six cars: three Sierras, a Fiesta, an Escort and an Orion. It is not known exactly why she chose these cars. Maybe those were cars she couldn’t sell for 400 percent more. She has kept these cars and the showroom neatly maintained over the years as an ode to her husband. If you asked nicely, you could even come inside and take a look.

It is reported that Mrs. Stock is no longer able to take care of the cars and the showroom herself. It is not known what will happen to the cars and the showroom now, but if you want to take a look, you won’t have to wait too long. You can find the abandoned Ford dealer somewhere in Ingolstadt – it shouldn’t be too difficult to find the dealer.