Huh, annoying: the street where you normally park has just been cordoned off. Why not ignore the stop signs and avoid barricades to park? Better not do that. Maybe the street you park in will be renovated, as in the video below. No problem for these Polish pavers: they simply work around the parked car.

The parked Scion xB (actually an American model) was in the Polish city of Łódź. The local channel TVP Info calls it a ‘tourist attraction’. The car seems to have become ‘a hero of memes’. Why no one moved the car? Police claim they were not allowed to legally tow the vehicle under the law. And so the builders went for the Not My Job Award.

The Scion was removed a day after the first concrete was poured around the car. The owner of the car is fined 100 Polish złoty for ignoring the prohibition sign. That is approximately 22 euros. The fine can increase even further if the contractor or investor has suffered damage due to the parked car.