loading…

A viral video shows a woman posing as a nurse and accusing Hamas of stealing fuel and medicine at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – A video that has gone viral shows a woman posing as a nurse and accusing Hamas of stealing fuel and medicine from al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Digital media and disinformation experts exposed the fakeness of the video, which has been viewed more than 13 million times.

The video was posted on social media platform X on Saturday by the “Open Source Intel” account. The video was later deleted after being watched tens of millions of times.

Marc Owen Jones, a professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, said the woman’s testimony was “clearly fabricated”.

“I think the best part of this clearly staged video isn’t the dodgy accents, or the well-lit room even though Hamas seems to be stealing all the fuel, or the choice of injuries (fractures), or the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) talking points packed with “neat, it’s stock audio of bombing sound effects,” explained the digital media and disinformation expert, as quoted from Anadolu, Monday (13/11/2023).

Pointing out that the woman in the video was wearing a mask, Jones said that nurses rarely wear masks in recently published al-Shifa Hospital videos, and also drew attention to the fact that the woman was alone in the ward.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical facility in Gaza. The hospital has been surrounded by Israeli troops since the ground war with Hamas broke out several weeks ago.

Doctor at al-Shifa Hospital; Fadia Malhis, said that Israeli soldiers shot at anyone who wanted to escape from the hospital.

“The Israeli army has surrounded the hospital area and they are not even a meter away, they are already at the door,” he said.

“They shot anyone who wanted to leave the hospital. If anyone moved between units, they shot him. “There are many martyrs in the front yard of the ER, the situation is very bad and dangerous, beyond description,” he explained.

“It’s like a prison without water, electricity or food. There were more than 100 people who were martyred in the park. They opened fire on people who were trying to bury the martyrs in the hospital yard. The hospital garden is full of martyrs. Some tried to escape from the hospital, and they also killed them. They also shot at me,” he added.

Citing a power outage at the hospital and underscoring the worsening condition of babies in incubators in the intensive care unit, he said, “There were 60 babies in the intensive care unit, 39 of them were intubated, and one baby died in the afternoon. These (babies) will die one by one.”

(but)