Israeli colonial army attack on Al-Shifa Hospital on November 15 2023 in Gaza. Photo/@QudsNen/X

GAZA TRACK – Video footage of the Israeli occupation army’s attack on Al-Shifa Hospital “proves its lies” regarding the medical complex in Gaza City.

This claim was made by Palestinian writer and political analyst Ibrahim Al-Madhoun.

“The raid on Al-Shifa Hospital proves that Israel is a fragile entity, weak in terms of intelligence, military and media,” Al-Madhoun told Quds Press.

“This is not Israel planning everything and executing it professionally, and just conducting focused operations. This is an army that is arbitrary in its thinking, behavior and media, as if it came from the Third World. “The military spokesperson’s press conference is the laughing stock of the media today,” he said.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed, “We found weapons, intelligence material and technology as well as military equipment in the hospital.”

“It seems that Israel relied on false intelligence, or was misled in some way, or perhaps they followed Palestinian Authority rumors and past claims about the presence of Hamas leaders and (Hamas spokesman) Abu Ubaidah in Al-Shifa,” said Al-Madhoun.

He described, “Hagari looked like a bad comedian after showing what was found at Al-Shifa Hospital after all this destruction, damage and brutality.”

“Targeting and storming Al-Shifa Hospital will remain a disgrace for Israel,” he stressed.

“It is true that targeting hospitals is further evidence that our enemies have lost their ability to predict and control what they should do, and have begun to behave like brutal gangsters who do not take international legal or moral standards into account,” he said.

For 41 days, the Israeli occupation army launched devastating bombardments against Palestinians in Gaza.

A total of more than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, and 29,800 people were injured, 70% of whom were children and women according to official Palestinian sources as of Wednesday evening.

