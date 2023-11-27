The fact that there should be a chase at all when a tractor runs away is already remarkable. The way the chase comes to an end is perhaps even more special. During this chase, the police are given a helping hand with a PIT maneuver, but that help came from the tractor itself.

The tractor gives some taps and wants to turn right. The John Deere hits a police car with its right rear wheel, but then knocks itself over. According to a witness, the driver falls out of the skylight. The driver of the tractor is first taken to hospital. If it turns out that he is out of danger, he can be taken to the station.